UB, Canisius thankful to play in Big 4 Rivalry this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 270 days have passed since the last time Canisius hosted an athletic event. On Sunday, that streak snapped when the Griffs women’s basketball team hosted cross-town rival UB in a Big 4 battle.

Even though the Bulls spoiled Canisius’ season opener with an 87-45 victory, in a season unlike any other, both UB and Canisius say this rivalry game was a sense of normalcy.

“Just to play, it ranks number one. Every time we can be blessed to be on the court and play and have the game take place and be injury free, it’s the best game ever,” UB head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. “It’s an opportunity to go out there and fly around and not think about all the things that are going on in this world right now. Every time that we get this opportunity, today it happened to be Canisius, we don’t take it for granted.

“We’re so humbled by this opportunity. We’re so grateful to let these young people be able to run around and be in their dreams and not think about the tough days that we’ve had in the past.”

Four Bulls finished with double-digit points, with sophomore standout Dyaisha Fair leading the way with 17 points. In her first game since tearing her ACL last season, Summer Hemphill put up 11 points in 11 minutes of action.

“It’s probably the most normal thing we’ve had in a long time,” Canisius head coach Scott Hemer said.

Hemer said this was the first time his team actually got to play five-on-five basketball since returning to school. The young Griffs have been plagued by injuries, and having scrimmages and games cancelled by COVID-19 has prevented Canisius from getting that in-game experience that is so necessary for teams to learn and grow.

“UB is a great team, they do some great things, they’re athletic, they’ve got great size, we were certainly behind the 8-ball from the jump. Believe it or not, there were things we set out to do knowing what we were up against that behind closed doors in the locker room, there were some things that we were proud to accomplish today. There were things that we certainly absolutely need to get better at, but there were things we did today that we set out to do.

“Those are steps in the right direction. For now, we’ll take that and just be excited to be able to do something we love when so much of it’s being taken away at this time,” Hemer said.

True freshman Dani Haskell led the Griffs with 12 points and four rebounds in her first collegiate game.

The 2-1 Bulls hit the road to take on Purdue on Wednesday, and the 0-1 Golden Griffins open up conference play on Friday as they travel to play Marist.