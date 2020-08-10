UB captain Kayode Awosika addresses postponed season

With the devastating news coming down this weekend that fall sports have been postponed in the Mid American Conference, UB football captain Kayode Awosika addressed the media on Monday.

“Overall it was unexpecting and shocking.” Kayode also mentioned the team is “upset and hurting.”

Although there was a lot of disappointment, the players were getting ready to start camp on Friday. Awosika mentioned he understands the health and safety of the players and staff is the most important piece to this puzzle.

Besides the health and safety concerns, the MAC was one of the leagues most impacted financially by the Power Five’s decision to eliminate or reduce non-conference games. The MAC had 11 games canceled against Big Ten members, costing MAC schools a combined $10.5 million. UB was supposed to play Ohio State and Kansas State this fall.

Looking on the bright side of things, Kayode said “We can take this time to get bigger, stronger, and faster.” As of right now, the MAC is working to push the season back to the spring of 2021. Awosika said UB head football coach Lance Leipold addressed the team about being prepared for a spring season but he did express honesty as far as not knowing what to expect come spring.

Many expected the MAC to be the first domino to fall as far as other conferences canceling their upcoming seasons as well. As of right now, there are many questions without many answers.