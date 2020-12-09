UB clinches MAC East Title, punches ticket to MAC Championship game

OXFORD, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 28: The Buffalo Bulls huddle up during a timeout in the game against Miami of Ohio RedHawks at Yager Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB Bulls are headed to the MAC Championship game after clinching the MAC East title, the Mid-American Conference announced on Wednesday.

UB will play the winner of Saturday’s Western Michigan at Ball State game, scheduled for noon.

This is the Bulls third trip to the conference championship game, and the first since 2018. UB defeated Ball State to win the 2008 MAC title and lost to Northern Illinois in 2018.

Buffalo wraps up the regular season when they play host to Akron on Saturday at 2:30pm. The MAC Championship will be played on Friday, December 18th at 7:30pm at Ford Field in Detroit. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.