UB crushes Wagner in opener, 69-7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – You can’t get much better of a debut than coach Mo Linguist had for the UB Bulls on Thursday. His offense scored 11 times on 11 drives, his defense only allowed one score, and the Bulls seemed untouchable in all phases of the game.

Less than a minute in, quarterback Kyle Vantrease connected with Jovany Ruiz on a 58-yard touchdown to give the Bulls the lead. Fans in the student section began chanting “We want Bama” after such a successful opening drive.

It only got better from there for the UB offense. They scored on every possession, completing the first half with a 38-0 lead over Wagner.

The second half wasn’t as hot as the first…they only scored 31 points in the 3rd and 4th quarters.

If the score wasn’t enough to prove how dominant they were, look at the stat sheet. The Bulls picked up 30 first downs to Wagner’s seven. They outgained them by nearly 500 yards, finishing the night with 564 and held Wagner to just 97 total yards. UB averaged 7.2 yards per play, while Wagner averaged 1.9.

It was a thorough domination from start to finish, and a great way to start a new era for the UB Bulls under coach Mo Linguist. They play Nebraska on September 11th at 3:30.