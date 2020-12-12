UB dominates Akron 56-7 in regular series finale

Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson (26) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Akron in Amherst, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 24th ranked UB Bulls are headed to the MAC Championship game next Friday, but first, they hit the field on Saturday to wrap up the regular season with a massive win over Akron.

After the Bulls defense held the Zips to a three and out to open up the game, UB takes it 46-yards, and who other than record-setting running back Jaret Patterson to punch it in for his 50th career touchdown. UB takes a 7-0 lead early.

Akron puts together a drive that ends with an uncompleted third down conversion in UB territory and settle for a field goal, but on the kick, Tyrone Hills jumps up and blocks it, then scoops it up and takes it back 63-yards for the special teams touchdown! Bulls up 14-0.

Second quarter action now, the Bulls keep it on the ground and just keep pounding. On his first touch of the game, Kevin Marks Jr. takes it 24-yards to the house. UB leads 21-0.

The Bulls are all gas, no brakes in the first half of this one. Following an Akron punt, UB hands it off to Patterson for four consecutive plays, resulting in a 40-yard breakaway, and three plays later, a five-yard touchdown. The Bulls lead 28-0 with 7 minutes left in the second, and with that touchdown, Patterson has over 100-yards in the game, and surpasses the 1,000-yard mark in his fifth game of the season.

Just two and a half minutes later, it’s Marks who gets the rock again, and again, he takes it in 23-yards for the score. The Bulls lead 35-0 at the half.

In UB’s first drive to open up the second half, the Bulls go 84-yards on four plays, and the drive is capped off with a massive 52-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Vantrease to Trevor Wilson to go up 42-0.

Late in the third, Matt Myers enters the game and leads the Bulls on a 12 play, 93-yard drive that ends with Myers keeping it himself for a four yard touchdown. Bulls take a commanding 49-0 lead over the Zips.

Akron would score their first and only touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter, but the Bulls would respond with yet another touchdown, this time it’s Tajay Ahmed who takes it 44-yards in for the touchdown to make it a 56-7 ballgame.

The Zips would try a last ditch effort with under ten seconds left in the game, but Javien Cuff jumped in front of the pass for an interception.

UB kneeled it out to end the game with a 56-7 win. The Bulls end the regular season with a 5-0 record, MAC East champions, and one win away from becoming MAC Champions for the first time since 2008.

The Bulls will face Ball State on Friday at 7:30 pm in the MAC Championship game in Detroit. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.