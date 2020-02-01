UB falls to Bowling Green 78-77

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday was officially named UB Football day as the Bulls were honored by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown for the first bowl win in school history, but the good vibes on UB’s special day did not translate to a victory on the hardwood for the Bulls.

The Bulls led Bowling Green 45-34 at the half, but the Falcons made a late surge in the final three minutes of the game to defeat UB 78-77 at Alumni Arena.

Jayvon Graves led all shooters with 24 points. Jeenathan Williams and Josh Mballa both finished in the double digits with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

UB moves to 14-8 overall, and 5-4 in MAC play. The Bulls hit the road next week when they travel to play Eastern Michigan on Tuesday at 7 pm.