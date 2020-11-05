UB fans tailgate at Transit Drive-In to cheer on Bulls

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s the moment UB football fans have waited for for months now! The Bulls finally opened up the 2020 season on Wednesday, and while UB fans won’t get to cheer on the Bulls in the stands this season, they got to do the closest thing to normal tailgating as 2020 will allow.

Fans gathered at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport to tailgate and cheer on the Bulls on Wednesday night.

“We wanted to give the kids a little bit of the tailgate experience,” 2001 UB Alumni Jake Hacker said. “We’re happy to have the Bulls back on the field to give us some normalcy and a distraction.”

For many of the fans at the drive in tailgate, the start of UB football each season usually means finding their regular seats at UB Stadium. With no fans allowed at Bulls games this season, the UB faithful are finding different ways to cheer on their favorite team.

“We’re really excited. It’s about time we started doing normal things as a country, and hopefully this is the start of many more,” 1978 UB Alumni Jim Gibbons said.

“We’re club members for UB, so since there are no games at the stadium this year, we figured we’d come out and watch these two games that they’re playing at the drive in and watch them with the fans out here,” UB senior Brian Pacos said.

“I’m just excited to see football, I’m glad they’re able to play. We’re already talking about coming back next week,” UB fan Nick Schuyler said. “We’ll see how it goes, we’re here now, the game hasn’t even started so hopefully it’s a fun game and UB will win.”

Transit Drive In will show UB’s second game of the season next Wednesday when the Bulls host Miami (Ohio). Kickoff is set for 8 pm, the tailgate starts at 6 pm at the drive in.