UB figuring out how to respond to adversity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a disappointing 56-44 loss to Bowling Green, the UB Bulls are feeling reenergized coming into their first midweek MACtion next Tuesday after a mini bye week. The Bulls have faced adversity a few times this season, and have really learned to embrace it.

“Guys stayed together. We’ve come even closer, even though the results weren’t what we want, we try to stay together as close as possible,” Bulls senior linebacker James Patterson said. “We don’t try to get away from each other, like ‘I don’t like that guy or this guy,’ we always try to come together, even coaches because wins and losses are always going to bring us together, but I think losses bring us way, way closer than what we’re supposed to be because we’re always going to remember that feeling and we don’t want that feeling to always be in our mouths.”

Coming into Tuesday’s matchup with 4-5 Miami(Ohio), Coach Mo Linguist says UB is taking a note out of some pretty famous sports teams playbooks about coming back from a loss.

“Part of seasons is anytime you have a step back or a little bit of a disappointment is how quickly can you respond. The word that we’ve used all week is respond to our program and our team. How do you respond? How do you respond from adverse situations?” UB Head Coach Mo Linguist said.

“We’ve talked about the 2006 Red Sox, how they were down 3-1, we talked about the New York Giants and winning the Super Bowl when they got into the playoffs at 9-7, we talked about the Cleveland Cavaliers and being able to be down 3-1 against the Golden State Warriors and come back and still win a NBA Finals Championship.

“There’s been a number of teams and information is really all around us, a number of teams have been in tough situations that have been able to respond, and how we respond is everything,” Linguist said.

The Bulls travel to Oxford, Ohio on Tuesday for their first midweek MAC game of the season. UB and Miami(Ohio) kickoff at 7pm and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.