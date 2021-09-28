UB focused on finishing after Old Dominion game

Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease (7) during the second half of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in Amherst, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UB saw a 35-7 lead against Old Dominion almost evaporate in their 35-34 victory last Saturday. The focus this week for head coach Mo Linguist is on finishing as they get ready to open conference play.

“You have to just identify your mistakes in coaching, you have to identify your mistakes as a player and that’s how you improve your roster and improve your coaching and improve your team throughout a season,” Linguist said. “You acknowledge and you recognize and you correct and that’s really how you finish, it’s just acknowledging what’s on the film and what we need to do to get better.”

Mid Atlantic Conference play opens with a challenge as they face Western Michigan this Saturday, a team that beat Pitt just two weeks ago and is 3-1 on the season.

“They are playing hard, they are playing at a high-level, defense is doing a really good job and I think they are giving up right around 21 or 22 points a game and very efficient in the throw game and running the ball with efficiency,” Linguist said.

“They are a very well-balanced team,” linebacker Kadofi Wright said. “They are great with RPO, but I’m not really worried about what they do I am worried about what we do and how we can fill our gaps and be on the same page at the same time.”

This team wants to be even more focused as MAC play begins. These games are the ones they need to win if they want to get another shot at a conference title.

“You definitely want to say that the mindset stays consistent but I think we know that conference play is a different ball game,” wide receiver Dominic Johnson said. “We are 0-0 right now, that’s how we take it and that’s just kind of the mindset you have to have going into it.”

UB is 2-7 all time against the Broncos, with their last meeting ending in a 7-overtime shootout that went in favor of Western Michigan. Johnson was asked about what problems they might bring to the offense this week.

“No problems, no problems at all,” Johnson said. “You just have to keep fighting.”