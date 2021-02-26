UB Football 2021 schedule released

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The University at Buffalo 2021 Football schedule was released Friday morning.

They begin the season hosting FCS opponent Wagner College on September 4th before heading to Nebraska the following week to take on the Cornhuskers.

On September 25th the Bulls will host Coastal Carolina at U.B. Stadium and then head to Old Dominion to take on the Monarchs.

October 2nd marks the start of UB’s MAC schedule when the Bulls host Western Michigan before heading to Kent State on October 9th.

The Bulls host Ohio on October 16th and then head to Akron to take on the Zips on October 30th.

The first nine games will all be Saturday matchups. But that streak is broken when the Bulls head to Miami (OH) Tuesday Novemeber 9th. U.B. will host Northern Illinois on Wednesday November 17th. The Bulls finish the season on the road Tuesday November 23rd when they have a rematch of last season’s MAC Championship against Ball State.

All game times will be announced at a later date. Here is a link to the schedule: https://twitter.com/UBFootball/status/1365331037249822723/photo/1