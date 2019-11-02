UB Football Dominates in 43-14 Win Over Eastern Michigan

OXFORD, OH – OCTOBER 21: Kyle Vantrease #7 of the Buffalo Bulls throws a pass against the Miami Ohio Redhawks during the first half at Yager Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The University at Buffalo football team won their third straight game Saturday as they defeated Eastern Michigan 43-14 on the road. With the win, the Bulls move to 5-4 on the season, and 3-2 in the MAC.

The Eagles kicked off the scoring in the first quarter when quarterback Mike Glass hit Matthew Sexton in stride for an 80 yard touchdown. The Bulls would then go onto score 43 unanswered points.

After a turnover on downs deep in Eagles territory, the Bulls defense would force a safety, when Tyrece Woods Jr. and Chibueze Onwuka combined for the sack.

The Bulls would score four touchdowns in the second quarter as Kevin Marks, Kyle Vantrease and Antonio Nunn would all make it into the back of the end zone. Marks rushed nine yards to give the Bulls their first lead of the afternoon.

One drive later, Vantrease would use a bootleg to fake out the Eagles’ defense for a 16 yard touchdown.

Vantrease would get into the end zone once again on the Bulls ensuing drive to take the 22-7 lead. The Bulls would cap off the half with a seven play, 54 yard drive where Vantrease found Antonio Nunn in the end zone for a toe-tap catch.

Late in the third quarter, Buffalo would add to their lead when Jaret Patterson would make his way into the end zone. He would score once again a drive later, and capped off the afternoon with 160 yards and two scores.

Vantrease went 15 for 23 on the day with 208 yards, 1 passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns. The Bulls defense would finish the afternoon with one interception and three sacks.

UB’s next match-up is November 14th against Kent State.