UB Football Schedule Released

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Mid-American Conference announced the schedules for the 2020 football season. UB’s six game conference only schedule is as follows.

Week One: UB at Northern Illinois on Wednesday, November 4th

Week Two: UB vs. Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday, November 10th

Week Three: UB at Bowling Green on Tuesday, November 17th

Week Four: UB vs. Kent State on Saturday, November 28th

Week Five: UB at Ohio on Saturday, December 5th

Week Six: UB vs. Akron on Saturday, December 12th

The MAC Championship game will be held at Ford Field in Detroit on December 18th.

