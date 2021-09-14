UB gets another test when #16 Coastal Carolina comes to town

Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease (7) sets up a pass against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s road gets even rockier this week when they welcome a ranked opponent to UB Stadium. Coastal Carolina, currently 16th in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, comes to the Bulls just one week after UB faced Big 10 foe Nebraska.

UB lost a tough game to Nebraska last Saturday, 28-3. It was closer than the score indicated, as the Bulls had several opportunities to score, but couldn’t cash in. They learned a lot about themselves after last week’s road loss.

“We learned a lot,” quarterback Kyle Vantrease said. “We got exposed to the mental errors that kind of nip us in the butt on drives offensively and then as a team we just have to learn to build on each other‘s successes, pick up where others side of the ball is carrying a load. We learned a lot about ourselves, about where we are and obviously you don’t like to lose, but you are glad it happens now so you can build on it.”

“We learned the only way we are going to lose is if we beat ourselves,” linebacker Kadofi Wright said. “Penalties, big plays like you said, chunk plays, those are the only reasons why we lost that game. Stop shooting ourselves in the foot and it’s going to be a good season.”

UB had its opportunities throughout the game to put points on the board last weekend. They’re focused on finishing drives and minimizing mistakes.

“We moved the ball well but we just couldn’t finish and again they exposed us to where we need to improve,” Vantrease said.

“You’ve just got to execute,” head coach Mo Linguist said. “It really goes back to execution all 11 guys doing their job and we pointed out those mistakes and also looking at it from a schematic standpoint what we are asking guys to do.”

This defense held their own last week, but now they face one of the top offenses in the country. Coastal Carolina is ranked 14th in total offense and they average 50 points a game early in the season.

“They run the ball very well with efficiency, they have the triple option which provides a lot of detailed assignment football and they have a throw game where they push it down the field a good amount and they got some guys on the outside to make some plays,” Linguist said.

“The triple option is very misleading, a lot of pulls, but they are going either way but it doesn’t matter what you run as long as we are on the same page, I feel like the defense is going to stop it,” Wright said.

This is also another learning opportunity as the Bulls face a team that can give them a big challenge this weekend.

“It’s going to show us where we are mentally,” Wright said. “Learn how to bounce back from a lost to a team we should have beaten, now we have to show the world that was a fluke and we were going to bounce back and beat this team.”

This is the first home game against the ranked opponent since 2014 against Baylor. UV is one and 13 all-time against teams in the top 25.