UB hits the court for first practice of 2019-2020 season

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) – The defending Mid-American Conference champs returned to the court on Thursday for their first practice of the 2019-2020 season.

While the UB women’s basketball team might have lost star players like Cierra Dillard, who is now playing professionally overseas in Spain, the cupboards remains full.

“Talent wise I think we’re a better team, talent wise,” head coach Felisha Legette-Jack told News 4 Sports. “But, they don’t have the experience of game time. We have three kids overseas playing basketball that played 50 games each. We got Summer Hemphill and Hanna Hall — we’re going to have to figure it out as we go.”

“I’m very excited, especially being my senior year,” added Summer Hemphill. “I can’t wait to get out with the young cats now and the players from overseas — they’re a good group. It’ll be an interesting year.”

“Young people have energy,” said sophomore Adebola Adeyeye. “We make mistakes but we go and go and go. Make a mistake and go. We bring the effort, we bring the energy and we run-run-run”

And, even though they might be a young team with some new pieces, the Bulls have their sights set on continuing to re-establish a new standard of excellence.

Day 1 of practice for @UBwomenshoops — the expectations continue to grow for this program.



"Some people say 20 wins. Some people say 'whatever.' I say lets just be better than we've ever been. What we've done, we've already gone to the Sweet 16 already so let's surpass that." pic.twitter.com/b8KlVQUkCI — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) September 27, 2019

“Some people say 20 wins, some people say ‘whatever.’ I say let’s just be better than we’ve ever been,” Legette-Jack said. “We’ve already gone to the Sweet 16 already so let’s surpass that.

“How do you do that? Staying true to the moment, stay locked into the day, and if we can win the day and win them all and God blesses us with another day — keeping winning tomorrow and keep winning those days, day by day, we’ll surpass the Sweet 16 and we won’t even know it.”