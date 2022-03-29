BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s only March, but we’re already talking UB football! The first of 14 spring practices is in the books for the Bulls here at the Murchie Family Fieldhouse.

“We are in week eight together back as a program and we had about seven weeks together to go through things as a cultural standpoint and really start to identify the team leaders and guys that are stepping up and having strong vocal presence as a team,” UB head coach Maurice Linguist said after the first spring practice of the 2022 season. “Really good day today coming off the practice field, for two hours we bounced around. I thought the guys competed really well and we put ourselves in a really good position right now.”

After taking over as head coach of UB in May of 2021, Maurice Linguist finished his first season with the Bulls with a 4-8 record. At the end of the season, Coach Mo mentioned how important this spring would be to continue the work they put in during the fall.

“It was a lot building into it from the minute the season ended in the fall, all the guys we couldn’t wait to get back up here and put in work,” UB wide receiver Quian Williams said. “The excitement built up, the hype built up, we did a good job keeping it up there and like Coach Mo said, plus one every day. By opportunity 15, I feel like we’ll be where we need to be.”

“When you look on the calendar and see you have seven whole weeks to meet and to lift weights and to go through drills and to really sit down and have conversations and get to know the guys,” Coach Linguist said. “You have a whole new appreciation, you get a whole new perspective on how much time is important, and I’m just thankful that we’ve had the time to really gel and mesh the right way over the last seven, eight weeks to put ourselves in a really good position now.”

The Bulls will practice 13 more times before ending with an intersquad spring game on Saturday, April 30th.