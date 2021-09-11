UB loses battle with Nebraska

Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease (7) recovers the ball after fumbling the snap against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Lincoln, NE (WIVB) – Saturday’s matchup with Nebraska looked to be a one-sided affair, and while the scoreboard showed a Nebraska victory by 25 points, the game itself told a different story. UB hung tough with the Cornhuskers, but ran out of gas late in the game and fell 28-3.

The Bulls kept Nebraska off the board until midway through the 2nd quarter when Adrian Martinez took a 71-yard run deep into UB territory. That set up the first touchdown of the game when Gabe Ervin Jr. scored to make it 7-0 Nebraska.

Nebraska added to its lead late in the second quarter when Martinez connected with Samori Toure for a 68-yard touchdown. UB quickly drove down the field, but Alex McNulty missed a 52-yard field goal attempt, so the Bulls trailed 14-0 at the half.

UB’s second half started much better when they got a field goal from McNulty to cut the lead to 14-3. The score stayed that way until the 4th quarter.

On the first play of the final quarter, Kyle Vantrease threw an interception deep in UB’s own territory. That led to a Nebraska touchdown from Ervin Jr. and the Bulls now trailed 21-3.

UB marched right down the field and got inside the Nebraska 40 yard line, but the drive stalled and they turned it over on downs, giving the ball right back to the Huskers.

The Bulls got multiple opportunities in the second half, but couldn’t capitalize. After a missed field goal by McNulty, Nebraska was able to score again when Martinez again hit Toure, once again for a 68-yard score, making it 28-3 in favor of the Huskers.

UB couldn’t come back, and they fell 28-3. The Bulls are now 1-1 on the season and face Coastal Carolina at home next Saturday at noon.