UB makes final preparations for Bahamas Bowl

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Four bowl games – zero wins for the UB football team, at least on the eve of that fourth postseason matchup.

But, come Friday evening, the Bulls hope to be a part of program history.

“We talked about to our players is that there’s a lot of things that we can do as a program and different things that you can either match what someone’s done before, but when you have a chance to do something that no one else will be able to say ‘you’re the first team to win a bowl game’, those are lifelong memories,” said head coach Lance Leipold.

“That’s something that we’ve talked about a lot is going out and being the first senior class to get the first ever bowl win in school history,” linebacker Matt Otwinowski added. “I think it’s just a credit to how everyone’s prepared the past couple of weeks. People have been watching a lot of film, putting in a lot of extra time and I think that we’re really prepared as a team right now to win a game.”

“To be the first team in school history to get the bowl win, I think it’s huge. Since we landed, that’s all I really thought about sending the seniors out like Matt the right way,” said running back Jaret Patterson. “I’m just so ready to play the game.”

Something to keep an eye on, on Friday – the wind is expected to be a factor in the matchup with the forecast calling for sustained winds of 26 miles per hour at kickoff.