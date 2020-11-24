UB men’s and women’s teams have new opponents to open season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UB was left looking for opponents after the men’s and women’s season openers were canceled Monday. Original opponent Gannon had to back out because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, according to a release from the school. Now the men and women have new opponents later this week.
This Friday, the men start the year in Connecticut for “Bubbleville,” a series of games featuring multiple teams across nearly two weeks of competition. UB plays Towson this Friday with a 4:30 tip-off, then again on Saturday at 3 p.m. against Army.
The women’s team will now open their season Wednesday against Mercyhurst in an exhibition. That game tips off at 1 p.m.