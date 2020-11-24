UB men’s and women’s teams have new opponents to open season

TULSA, OKLAHOMA – MARCH 22: Jayvon Graves #3 of the Buffalo Bulls reacts after being fouled while playing the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half of the first round game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at BOK Center on March 22, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UB was left looking for opponents after the men’s and women’s season openers were canceled Monday. Original opponent Gannon had to back out because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, according to a release from the school. Now the men and women have new opponents later this week.

This Friday, the men start the year in Connecticut for “Bubbleville,” a series of games featuring multiple teams across nearly two weeks of competition. UB plays Towson this Friday with a 4:30 tip-off, then again on Saturday at 3 p.m. against Army.

The women’s team will now open their season Wednesday against Mercyhurst in an exhibition. That game tips off at 1 p.m.