UB men’s basketball adds Maceo Jack to 2021-22 roster

George Washington’s Maceo Jack (14) shoots during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Saint Louis on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — UB men’s basketball head coach Jim Whitesell announced the addition of Maceo Jack from George Washington University to the UB basketball program on Sunday. Jack will join the team immediately for practice and will be eligible to play starting in the 2021-22 season.

In the seven games he played for George Washington this fall before deciding to transfer, Jack averaged 6.9 points per game and shot 56.7% from the floor and 40% from three-point range.

He started 28 out of 32 games in the 2019-20 season and finished the season ranked second in the Atlantic 10 Conference in three-point field goals made with 83. Jack also averaged a career-high 11.7 points per game throughout last season.

The son of UB Women’s Basketball Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack, Jack played high school basketball at Williamsville North, where he averaged 24 points and seven rebounds as a senior, leading the Spartans to a regular season ECIC title and earning league Player of the Year honors.

“We are very excited to add Maceo to the program,” UB coach Jim Whitesell said. “He has long been a member of the Buffalo athletics family, and on the court, we are adding an individual who can shoot the ball extremely well and he brings a lot of maturity with him having spent parts of four season at a very good Atlantic 10 program. We know he can help us immediately in practice this year and look forward to having him on the court next season.”