UB men’s basketball pauses activities due to positive COVID test

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo men’s basketball program paused all team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday within the team’s Tier 1 personnel.

Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches, team managers and support staff.

UB Men's Basketball To Pause All Team Activities pic.twitter.com/f7En5ugxv7 — UB Men's Basketball (@UBmenshoops) December 21, 2020

This comes one week after UB head coach Jim Whitesell announced Monday that he had come into contact with an individual that had tested positive for COVID-19. Whitesell immediately went into quarantine and conducted everything virtually for the last week.

The Bulls were set to play Big 4 rival St. Bonaventure on Tuesday afternoon in Olean.