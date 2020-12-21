UB men’s basketball pauses activities due to positive COVID test

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo men’s basketball program paused all team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday within the team’s Tier 1 personnel.
Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches, team managers and support staff.
This comes one week after UB head coach Jim Whitesell announced Monday that he had come into contact with an individual that had tested positive for COVID-19. Whitesell immediately went into quarantine and conducted everything virtually for the last week.
The Bulls were set to play Big 4 rival St. Bonaventure on Tuesday afternoon in Olean.