UB Mens Basketball team unveils 2019 schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The University at Buffalo released their mens’ basketball schedule Wednesday.

UB, which will begin the Jim Whitesell era when the season tips-offs, will also play three nationally televised games in January.



The Bulls will play Miami (OH) on the road on the CBS Sports Network before hosting Kent State (CBSSN) and Bowling Green on ESPNU.

JANUARY

Sat. 4 NORTHERN ILLINOIS* 2:00 pm

Tue. 7 at Ball State* TBA

Fri. 10 at Miami (OH)* (CBS Sports Network) 7:00 pm

Tue. 14 OHIO* 7:00 pm

Sat. 18 at Central Michigan* TBA

Tue. 21 WESTERN MICHIGAN* 7:00 pm

Fri. 24 KENT STATE* (CBS Sports Network) 6:30 pm

Tue. 28 at Akron* TBA

Fri. 31 BOWLING GREEN* (ESPNU) 7:00 pm

FEBRUARY

Tue. 4 at Eastern Michigan TBA

Sat. 8 CENTRAL MICHIGAN* TBA

Sat. 15 at Toledo* TBA

Tue. 18 BALL STATE* 7:00 pm

Sat. 22 at Kent State* TBA

Tue. 25 at Ohio* TBA

Sat. 29 AKRON* TBA

MARCH

Tue. 3 MIAMI (OH)* 7:00 pm

Fri. 6 at Bowling Green* TBA

12-14 Mid-American Conference Tournament Cleveland, OH