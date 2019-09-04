UB Mens Basketball team unveils 2019 schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The University at Buffalo released their mens’ basketball schedule Wednesday.
UB, which will begin the Jim Whitesell era when the season tips-offs, will also play three nationally televised games in January.
The Bulls will play Miami (OH) on the road on the CBS Sports Network before hosting Kent State (CBSSN) and Bowling Green on ESPNU.
JANUARY
Sat. 4 NORTHERN ILLINOIS* 2:00 pm
Tue. 7 at Ball State* TBA
Fri. 10 at Miami (OH)* (CBS Sports Network) 7:00 pm
Tue. 14 OHIO* 7:00 pm
Sat. 18 at Central Michigan* TBA
Tue. 21 WESTERN MICHIGAN* 7:00 pm
Fri. 24 KENT STATE* (CBS Sports Network) 6:30 pm
Tue. 28 at Akron* TBA
Fri. 31 BOWLING GREEN* (ESPNU) 7:00 pm
FEBRUARY
Tue. 4 at Eastern Michigan TBA
Sat. 8 CENTRAL MICHIGAN* TBA
Sat. 15 at Toledo* TBA
Tue. 18 BALL STATE* 7:00 pm
Sat. 22 at Kent State* TBA
Tue. 25 at Ohio* TBA
Sat. 29 AKRON* TBA
MARCH
Tue. 3 MIAMI (OH)* 7:00 pm
Fri. 6 at Bowling Green* TBA
12-14 Mid-American Conference Tournament Cleveland, OHPrint Friendly Version