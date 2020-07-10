UB-Ohio State game canceled after Big 10 eliminates non-conference schedule

COLUMBUS, OH – AUGUST 31: Braxton Miller #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is sacked by Khalil Mack #46 and Blake Bean #33, both of the Buffalo Bulls, during the third quarter on August 31, 2013 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Buffalo 40-20. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Changes continue at the Division I level because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest one impacts the University at Buffalo.

On Thursday, the Big 10 announced it will eliminate its non-conference schedule for fall sports and go to a conference only slate.

That means UB football’s game at Ohio State, scheduled for September 19th has been canceled.

As of right now, there have been no modifications to the Mid-American Conference fall sports but UB athletic director Mark Alnutt says they have to be ready for every and any scenario.

“We have to be prepared for disruptions, we have to be prepared for us to be able to pivot and make decisions on the fly. We’ve all talked about the possibility of trying to have an answer by the end of July, does that change within the next three weeks or so to where that’s going to give us the appropriate runway to make that call whether we start on September 5th as originally scheduled or do we push it back or do we say “hey let’s look at the spring”. So everything’s on the table,” Alnutt said on a zoom call with reporters Thursday.