UB outlasts Miami (OH) in MAC Quarterfinal

CLEVELAND, O.H. (WIVB) — The UB men’s basketball team took a lead over Miami (Ohio) and never looked back in Thursday’s quarterfinal of the MAC Tournament, topping the RedHawks 74-63.

UB led 40-32 at the half and kept it up to open up the second, leading by as much as 13 points. Miami (OH) then went on a 12-0 run to close the Bulls gap to just one point.

Last year @UBmenshoops didn't make it to Cleveland as Miami (OH) beat them at home in the play-in game. And tonight the Bulls returned the favor with a 74-63 win in the MAC quarterfinals.



"We had that game on our minds forever."@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/D9LhX3Gmf3 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) March 12, 2021

After keeping it close with just under five minutes left in the game, UB then pulled away, putting together a 12-2 run that brought them up by 13 with seconds left to play.

2020-21 MAC Defensive Player of the Year Josh Mballa led all scorers with 23 points, and added 19 rebounds, two steals and a block to his impressive performance.

While the Bulls have been on-and-off in shooting from beyond the arc this season, the shots were dropping in against Miami (Ohio) this afternoon, as UB knocked down a season high 12 three-pointers in the matchup. Ten of those three-balls came from Ronaldo Segu and Jeenathan Williams, who both had five on the night, marking career-highs for both players.

Williams finished the night with 20 points, the second-most on the team behind Mballa, and Segu finished with 16.

The Bulls will play the winner of Akron and Bowling Green in the semifinal game on Friday night.