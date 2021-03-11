UB outlasts Miami (OH) in MAC Quarterfinal

CLEVELAND, O.H. (WIVB) — The UB men’s basketball team took a lead over Miami (Ohio) and never looked back in Thursday’s quarterfinal of the MAC Tournament, topping the RedHawks 74-63.
UB led 40-32 at the half and kept it up to open up the second, leading by as much as 13 points. Miami (OH) then went on a 12-0 run to close the Bulls gap to just one point.
After keeping it close with just under five minutes left in the game, UB then pulled away, putting together a 12-2 run that brought them up by 13 with seconds left to play.
2020-21 MAC Defensive Player of the Year Josh Mballa led all scorers with 23 points, and added 19 rebounds, two steals and a block to his impressive performance.
While the Bulls have been on-and-off in shooting from beyond the arc this season, the shots were dropping in against Miami (Ohio) this afternoon, as UB knocked down a season high 12 three-pointers in the matchup. Ten of those three-balls came from Ronaldo Segu and Jeenathan Williams, who both had five on the night, marking career-highs for both players.
Williams finished the night with 20 points, the second-most on the team behind Mballa, and Segu finished with 16.
The Bulls will play the winner of Akron and Bowling Green in the semifinal game on Friday night.