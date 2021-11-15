UB overcomes second half deficit to beat North Texas, 69-66

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UB pulled off its first win of the season thanks in part to a second-half rally against the North Texas Mean Green. The Bulls trailed by as much as 11 in the second half, but a strong 19-7 run gave them the lead, and they never looked back.

Newcomer Maceo Jack led the way with 18 points. The Bulls had four players, including Jack, shoot in double-digits. Ronaldo Segu and Josh Mballa had 17 points. Jeenathan Williams finished the night with 14. Mballa added 10 rebounds to complete the double-double.

The Bulls move to 1-1 on the season with their win. Up next, they face the Rider Broncs in their regular season home opener. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for Saturday, November 20 at 2 p.m.