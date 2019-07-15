UB running back earns preseason honor

PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 22: Jaret Patterson #26 of the Buffalo Bulls is lived by teammate Anthony Johnson #83 after scoring a touchdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first quarter at HighPoint.com Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) University at Buffalo Sophomore running back Jaret Patterson has been named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given annually to the country’s top college football player.

Patterson burst onto the scene for the Bulls as a freshman last season and became the MAC Freshman of the year. Patterson ran for 1.103 yards and 14 touchdowns last year which are both UB records for a freshman.

Patterson is only the third Bull ever named to the watch list joining former all-MAC running back Branden Oliver and All-MAC wide receiver Anthony Johnson.

The Bulls kickoff the 2019 season at UB Stadium against Robert Morris on August 29th.