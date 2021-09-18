UB runs out of time against #16 Coastal Carolina

Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease (7) dives on a ball that was snapped over his head during the second half of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in Amherst, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The hope was there, the fight was there, and the energy was there, but the time just wasn’t there for UB on Saturday against #16 Coastal Carolina. They scored late in the fourth quarter to pull within three, but couldn’t get the Chanticleers off the field on their next drive, and time eventually ran out on a possible upset for the Bulls.

“We did not run out of gas we probably just ran out of time,” head coach Maurice “Mo” Linguist said.

Kevin Marks scored a touchdown with less than three minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and that cut Coastal Carolina’s lead from 28-17 to 28-25 after the Bulls got the two-point conversion. The Chanticleers got the ball back, and after a couple of first downs, they were able to run out the clock and secure the victory.

The Bulls jumped out to an early 14-7 lead in the first quarter after Matt Myers, who subbed in at quarterback for a few plays throughout the game, scored on a QB draw.

After that, Coastal outscored UB 21-3 over the next two quarters, and one play into the fourth, to take a 28-17 lead. The Bulls then got the late TD from Marks in the final minutes.

Starting quarterback Kyle Vantrease blamed the loss on the little mistakes they made throughout the game, mentioning penalties and missed opportunities as big keys to the loss.

“Obviously close [losses], they burn, but especially when you know there’s little things that you could have done or that you didn’t do that affect the outcome of the game,” Vantrease said.

Defensively, the Bulls were able to neutralize the threat of the triple option for most of the game, but couldn’t keep them out of the endzone at certain points in the game.

“As a defense we left too much out on the field,” linebacker James Patterson said.

UB now is 1-14 all time against ranked opponents and haven’t won against a top 25 team since 2008. They move to 1-2 on the season and face Old Dominion on the road next Saturday at 6 p.m.