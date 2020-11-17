UB set to take on Bowling Green on Tuesday night

Buffalo Bulls running back Jaret Patterson (26) runs past Northern Illinois Huskies linebacker Daveren Rayner (9) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in DeKalb, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2-0 Buffalo Bulls are on the road again for the final mid-week game of the season on Tuesday night as they travel to play Bowling Green.

In the first two games of the season, the Bulls have outscored their opponents, the previous two MAC Champions, on average 45.5-20.

As the Bulls prepare to take on 0-2 Bowling Green, a team that has scored a total of 27 points through the first two games and allowed its opponents to score 100, UB head coach Lance Leipold says even though the Falcons have had a tough few seasons, this is by no means a “gimme game” for UB.

“We have a lot to improve on ourselves. I think when you look at a team like Bowling Green, in the second year of their coaching staff implementing things, it might not always show up on the scoreboard but it’s coming together for them,” UB Head Coach Lance Leipold said. “You saw improvements from them from Week one to Week two.

“You don’t have to go further than last year’s rivalry game with Toledo, when they’re ready to play, they’re a very dangerous team and can beat anyone in our conference. Those are reminders, but in focusing on ourselves, if we want to be the type of team that we’re capable of being, going on the road and playing well again is extremely important, and cleaning up things from last week is what we need to do.”

WHAT TO WATCH TONIGHT:

Ever the dynamic running team, running backs Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks Jr. have run all over the Bulls opponents through the first two games. Patterson has rushed for 210 yards on 40 attempts with four touchdowns. Marks 141 yards on 22 attempts. Last week against Miami (Ohio), Patterson rushed for his 3,000th career yard, becoming the fastest player in school history to reach that benchmark in only 29 games. He is currently 81 yards shy of becoming third in school history for career rushing yards. A few minutes after Patterson became Mr. 3000, Marks reached the 2,000 mark as well. Expect to see the one-two punch of Jaret and Kevin again against the Falcons.

On top of having a fantastic backfield, the Bulls have also installed a dangerous pass game this season. Quarterback Kyle Vantrease had his career best game against Miami (Ohio), throwing for 353 yards and four touchdowns, both career-highs for the junior. Vantrease also threw two separate career-long touchdown passes, of 78 and 82 yards, and he currently leads the MAC in passing yardage per game.

With the big arm of Kyle Vantrease, the receiving corp has also stepped up this season. Senior Antonio Nunn is currently second in the MAC for receiving yards per game. He has amassed 239 yards on 11 receptions and two touchdowns.

The UB offensive line has not allowed a single sack in the first two games of the season, and that makes six games in a row the OLine has kept defenders off Vantrease (dating back to last season).

UB and Bowling Green kick off tonight at 7 pm. You can watch the game on CBS Sports.