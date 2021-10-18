UB shows grit in second half comeback vs. Ohio

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When Ohio QB Armani Rodgers strolled in for a 10-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, it looked like it would be a long day for the UB Bulls. That Bobcat TD put them up 21-0, and it was just their third drive of the game. Three times they had the ball, and three times they reached the endzone. Meanwhile, UB had gone three-and-out twice and turned it over on downs in their first three possessions.

The Bulls never allowed another touchdown the rest of the game.

Things began to turn around for UB in the second quarter. They put up 10 points in their two drives thanks to a field goal from Alex McNulty and a touchdown run from Dylan McDuffie. UB trailed just 21-10 in the second half.

The second half started about as badly as the first. After giving up a field goal on the opening drive of the third quarter, UB gave up a safety, putting Ohio now up 26-10.

Then the Bulls began to turn things around, scoring on every possession for the rest of the game, and holding the Bobcats out of the endzone.

Their rally started in the 4th when Kyle Vantrease found Tyler Stephens for a two-yard score. The Bulls got a two-point conversion to cut the lead to 26-18.

After the defense got the Bulls the ball back, UB found the endzone again when Vantrease connected with Trevor Borland, making the score 26-24. UB’s attempted two-point conversion failed, so they needed another defensive stop to avoid a loss.

They got that defensive stop by forcing a three-and-out from Ohio. They then manufactured a 10-play, 86-yard drive that took more than six minutes off the clock. In the final seconds, McNulty hit the game-winning field goal, and the Bulls walked off the field with a 27-26 victory.

UB moves to 3-4 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. They go on the road to face Akron next on Saturday at 3:30.