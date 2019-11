Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves (3) passes as Texas Tech’s Tariq Owens watches during the second half of a second round men’s college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Heading in to the Charleston Classic, the UB men’s basketball team averaged 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Thursday night in the tournament’s opening against UCONN, the Bulls connected on just five of their 24 attempts beyond the arc in a 79-68 loss to the Huskies.

Antwain Johnson led UB with 15 points but went 1-for-6 from distance. Jayvon Graves chipped in with 14 but missed five of his seven attempts.

The Bulls return to the court tomorrow night at 7 p.m. to play Towson.