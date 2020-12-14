UB sweeps MAC weekly awards

Buffalo’s Kevin Marks Jr. scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Akron in Amherst, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Coming off their 56-7 win over Akron to finish the regular season a perfect 5-0, the UB Bulls have swept the final regular season MAC weekly awards.

Junior running back Kevin Marks Jr. was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Week, rushing for a career-best 182 yards and two touchdowns on only 15 carries. Wearing the honorary #41 jersey for the Bulls, Marks averaged 12.1 yards per carry on Saturday as he led the Bulls ground game.

Defensive tackle Eddie Wilson won the MAC Defensive Player of the Week in his sack and three tackle performance against the Zips. Wilson led the Bulls defensive line that held Akron to just 92 yards rushing and 204 yards of total offense.

Safety Tyrone Hill earned the MAC Special Teams Player of the Week as the first UB player to return a blocked field goal for a touchdown in the program’s FBS era (since 1999). Hill broke through the line, blocked Akron’s field goal attempt, scooped up the ball and returned it 63-yards for the TD to bring the Bulls up 14-0 in the first quarter.

This is the first time any of these players have earned weekly MAC awards in their careers.