UB using comeback victory over Ohio as a building block for final five games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The UB Bulls notched their first MAC win of the season on Saturday in a dramatic comeback victory that included a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter and a game-winning field goal to get the 27-26 win over Ohio.

The Bulls are now 3-4 on the season, but with five conference games left to play, this was a good building block for the team, and gave them the boost that they needed.

“Just from some of the previous games that we’ve been in, they’ve been battles. 22 points in five games guys, these are battles. These are physical, mental, emotional, psychological battles. I told the team that you gotta be careful about riding the rollercoaster that sometimes a season can take you on, but obviously we want to build on the positives, and there are a ton of positives,” UB Head Coach Mo Linguist said.

“17 points in the fourth quarter, being able to make the stops that we made, then having the players make the plays with the game on the line. We were in a very similar situation on the road against Kent State, and we fell short.

“To be able to see our team respond the right way, obviously we want to be able to continue to play our best football, continue to grow, we know that there’s a big challenge ahead of us in the next 35 days in the regular season,” Linguist said.

“Every day we’re just focusing on what’s in front of us, on the day that’s in front of us. Really you gotta block out the clutter and just refocus your focus on how do we recreate what we were able to do well and how do we correct the mistakes that we want to correct, and how do we continue to grow and push forward throughout the season.”

While UB proved they can come back from behind, this week Coach Mo Linguist says they need to focus on starting strong.

The Bulls hit the road this weekend to take on the 2-5 Akron Zips, kickoff in Ohio will be at 3:30 pm.