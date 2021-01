BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday’s UB vs. Central Michigan men’s basketball game has been postponed due to roster issues on the Chippewas’ team related to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date, the MAC announced.

This is the second straight postponed game for the Bulls. UB is set to host Ohio on Friday at 7pm at Alumni Arena.