UB WBB tops Kent State in quarterfinals of MAC Tourney

CLEVELAND, O.H. (WIVB) — The UB women opened up their time in the 2021 MAC Tournament with a 73-66 win against Kent State in Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bulls came out and dominated the first quarter, scoring 12 unanswered points right out of the gate. UB outscored the Golden Flashes 21-10 to open up the game. Sophomore standout Dyaisha Fair scored 11 points in the first, leading all scorers on both teams.

Kent State got their game going in the second, trading baskets with the Bulls throughout the quarter and ending with a 5-0 free throw run in the final seconds of the first half. UB led 36-27 at the break.

Both teams played pretty evenly in the third quarter, with the Bulls outscoring Kent State 15-12 to take a 51-39 lead into the final quarter of play.

The Bulls would go on a three-minute scoring drought, save for a pair of free throws, in the fourth quarter, and that’s where the Golden Flashes crept up to make things interesting down the final stretch.

Kent State brought the game as close as three points in the final five minutes of the game, but then UB started to pull away late, leading by as much as 10. The Golden Flashes stuck around in the final minutes, trading free throws and baskets, and again closing in on UB’s lead. The score changed nine times in the last minute of play, but UB held on to win it 73-66.

Fair led all scorers with 30 points.

The Bulls advance to the Friday’s semifinals of the MAC Tournament, where they will face No. 1 seed Bowling Green.