BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo welcomed Becky Burke as the 13th coach in UB women’s basketball history in a ceremony at Alumni Arena on Friday afternoon.

Burke comes to UB after spending the last two years at University of South Carolina Upstate where she turned the Spartans program around, tying the Division I era record for overall wins, conference victories and holding the D1 era’s longest win streak in a 14-win improvement from the previous season.

Prior to USC Upstate, Burke spent two years at the Division II level as the head coach of the University of Charleston in West Virginia, bringing the Golden Eagles back to national prominence again with a massive program turnaround in her time there.

In the introductory press conference on Friday, UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt said that he was immediately impressed with Burke from their first phone conversation, and that she ticked all the boxes as far as being a competitor, her passion, and someone that puts the athletes first and foremost.

“Just really thankful for this opportunity and really, really appreciative of being able to be here at Buffalo and take over such a successful program,” new UB women’s head coach Becky Burke said on Friday. “This job made sense in a lot of different ways for me, it gets me back home in a sense to a region that I’m very familiar with, but more so just to take over a program that’s had a tremendous amount of success, a program that knows how to win. I’ve spent my whole career at programs that don’t know how to win.

“I like to sit with winners, and that’s what they are here. I’m just excited to get to work and make sure that this thing stays where it needs to be and sustains a lot of success,” Burke said.

After taking over programs and completely turning them around, Burke steps into the head coaching role for a team that flourished under Felisha Legette-Jack. The UB women finished the 2021-22 season with a 25-9 record, added another MAC championship banner to the rafters, and took another trip to the NCAA Tournament.

In her introductory press conference, Burke thanked Coach Jack right off the bat for the work that she did to make Buffalo a premiere destination for great players, and she is excited to take over a program that is established and knows success.

“It’s really exciting. The ultimate goal is to win MAC championships and to sustain success and hang banners and play in the NCAA Tournament, but there’s so many different ways to get there,” Burke said. “Coach Jack had her process and her way and it worked and it was great, but it’s just different how we do things. Not saying anything is right or wrong, but we’ll just get to that ultimate goal a little differently with our new staff and new team and what that’s going to look like moving forward. The players are super excited, they’re two feet in, and they’re just excited for a new journey.”

Alnutt mentioned the passion that Burke brings to the bench, and she reiterated that her style of coaching is just that: passionate.

“I’m super fiery, passionate, high energy, I will be excited to watch our team. Probably take a look over on the sidelines, I’ll certainly be something to take a look at at times, in good and bad ways. We just have a lot of fun, and I love what I do,” Burke said.