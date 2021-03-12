UB women fall short of MAC title game with loss to top seed Bowling Green

CLEVELAND – It was a tough day for UB women’s basketball as they ran into a hot shooting, Bowling Green team in the MAC semifinals.
The Bulls lost to the top seeded Falcons, 80-67 as UB’s run for back-to-back MAC titles falls just short.
Even though UB just beat this team last week in overtime in the regular season finale, the Bulls couldn’t repeat that performance. They made too many mistakes early on they couldn’t recover from and mistakes Bowling Green took advantage of.
There was a five minute stretch in the first quarter the Bulls went without making a field goal. Dyaisha Fair finally broke that drought with 3:14 left in the first quarter.
Despite UB’s poor shooting, the Bulls were only down by eight to start the fourth quarter. But that’s where Bowling Green really pulled away. It seemed like every time UB tried to make a run, the Falcons answered with a three-pointer. They made 14 total in the game while UB only made six along with only making 24 of 72 field goal attempts.
Fair ended tied with a game-high 20 points. Freshman Cheyenne McEvans also ended in double figures with 16 points.
Good news for the Bulls, they have most of their lineup returning next year as they’re only losing two seniors, Hanna Hall and Summer Hemphill.