UB women fall short of MAC title game with loss to top seed Bowling Green

CLEVELAND – It was a tough day for UB women’s basketball as they ran into a hot shooting, Bowling Green team in the MAC semifinals.

The Bulls lost to the top seeded Falcons, 80-67 as UB’s run for back-to-back MAC titles falls just short.

"We don't look at them as GIRLS, we look at them as young WOMEN trying to become phenomenal women & in order to have young people become phenomenal women you have to be truthful."@UBCoachJack didn't sugar coat how UB played today but used it as a teaching moment.@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/eNcXL6LKKg — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) March 12, 2021

Even though UB just beat this team last week in overtime in the regular season finale, the Bulls couldn’t repeat that performance. They made too many mistakes early on they couldn’t recover from and mistakes Bowling Green took advantage of.

There was a five minute stretch in the first quarter the Bulls went without making a field goal. Dyaisha Fair finally broke that drought with 3:14 left in the first quarter.

Despite UB’s poor shooting, the Bulls were only down by eight to start the fourth quarter. But that’s where Bowling Green really pulled away. It seemed like every time UB tried to make a run, the Falcons answered with a three-pointer. They made 14 total in the game while UB only made six along with only making 24 of 72 field goal attempts.

Dyaisha Fair was @UBwomenshoops leading scorer & 6th in the nation in scoring as well. The Bulls came up short in the MAC tournament with a loss to Bowling Green in the semifinals and after the game @UBCoachJack had powerful words for her super star sophomore. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/qbfOM8tJlJ — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) March 12, 2021

Fair ended tied with a game-high 20 points. Freshman Cheyenne McEvans also ended in double figures with 16 points.

Good news for the Bulls, they have most of their lineup returning next year as they’re only losing two seniors, Hanna Hall and Summer Hemphill.