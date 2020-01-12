UB women fall to Ohio 76-65

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was superhero day at Alumni Arena on Saturday afternoon, but without freshman phenom Dyaisha Fair, the UB women had a hard time finding the hero they needed.

The Bulls dropped their second straight MAC game as Ohio came away with the 76-65 win.

“A second ball handler out there, two ball handlers would have probably been helpful for us, but we played the kids who really were the next in line,” UB head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said after the game. “With a little bit more experience of playing games, those guys are going to continue to get better.”

“From a point guard’s perspective, I just think we made mistakes and gave them a lot of open shots that they shouldn’t have gotten,” junior Hanna Hall said. “We learned lessons, and that’s what we have to learn. You don’t want to learn them through a loss, but that’s what we had to do today, trusting the process through it all, that’s what we’re going to do.”

UB never led in this game. The Bulls came as close as within four points with under three minutes left in the third, but could never take the lead. One of the biggest issues for UB on the court on Saturday were the turnovers: Buffalo’s 22 turnovers translated into 29 points for Ohio.

“We had to adjust really quickly, I felt like we did a good job adjusting as a team, despite of the circumstances that we’ve been in,” Coach Jack said. “I love the lessons that we’re learning from this game, I love the blessings that He gives to us to become not just a basketball team that wins basketball games and championships, but a team that’s growing young people to hopefully one day become phenomenal women.”

With today’s loss, the Bulls slip to 1-2 in conference play, but they look to get back on track in the MAC when they host Bowling Green on Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 pm.