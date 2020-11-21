UB women ready to see “one-two punch” in Hemphill, Fair

Buffalo’s Summer Hemphill, second from left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring late during a first round women’s college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –

University of Buffalo’s women’s basketball team could have a dangerous combination for the 2020-21 season. They return last year’s leading scorer in Dyaisha Fair and Summer Hemphill, who finished second on the team in scoring in 2018-19. Hemphill missed all of last year with an injury and her return could be just what the Bulls need to make a run at the conference title.

“Bringing Summer back on the court, it just changes the game,” head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. “She’s one of the best post players I’ve ever coached, probably arguably in the country.”

Fair and Hemphill both made the preseason All-MAC team. Last year, Fair led the MAC, averaging 22 points per game and was third on the team in rebounds per game with 5.9. Two seasons ago, Hemphill had 14.3 points per game on average. Coach Legette-Jack called their combination a “one-two punch.”

“Now with Summer coming out, I think it’s going to be exciting to see,” she said. “Everybody has a one-two punch, and we finally get a one-two punch. And I want to see what our one-two punch looks like in the conference.”

They start the season November 25 against Gannon in an exhibition.