UB women slip past Bowling Green

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It came down to the wire, but the UB women were able to sneak past Bowling Green for a 65-59 win night to move to 2-2 in MAC play.

Dyaisha Fair returned to the Bulls lineup on Wednesday and made quite the impact, leading all scorers with 26 points, 18 of which came from field goals.

For a team that has been known to be a second half team, UB got out to a pretty quick start. Bowling Green scored the first five points in the opening minute and a half of the game, but the Bulls would go on an 14-0 run, holding the Falcons without a basket until two minutes left in the quarter.

UB lead Bowling Green 17-10 at the end of the first.

After the first half, the Bulls led 32-24, but that’s when things would take a turn for the Falcons.

Bowling Green outscored Buffalo 21-12 in the third quarter to take the lead for the first time all game in the final seconds of the quarter. The Falcons led 45-44 going into the final 10 minutes of the game.

The Bulls and Falcons traded baskets, and the lead, throughout the fourth quarter. Bowling Green held their largest lead of the game, a five point lead, with five minutes left in the fourth, but that’s really when UB turned up the intensity yet again.

A pair of critical steals and fast break layups by Hanna Hall and Dyaisha Fair brought the Bulls within one, and UB never looked back. Buffalo held Bowling Green to just one basket in the final five minutes of the game to come away with the 65-59 victory.

“We’re a deep team, and we stay locked in,” UB head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. “If we can use those 9-10 players like we did today, the last seven or eight minutes in this conference are going to be critical. Bowling Green is a great team, but we had more depth.”

UB moves to 2-2 in MAC play, and for a young team like the Bulls, these first four games have continued to be learning opportunities for Coach Jack’s team.

“I like the fact that any given day somebody can step up,” Jack said. “You can’t scout a team like ours, because we have so many different weapons. But most importantly, you can’t scout us because our passion is fire. And our fire is burning to write our story.”

“You can’t diagram that. You can’t get a playbook and say this is what they’re going to run. If we lock in and hit that synergy, I think we’re going to be really good down the stretch.”

The Bulls return to Alumni Arena to wrap up their three game home-stand as they play host to Eastern Michigan on Saturday at 2 pm.