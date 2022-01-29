UB women snap three game skid with 68-61 win over Northern Illinois

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After dropping the last three games by an average of four points, the UB women came out on the winning side of things this afternoon in a 68-61 victory over Northern Illinois.

The Huskies crawled back from an 11-point halftime deficit to bring the game within three points going into the final quarter, but a huge defensive rebound by Summer Hemphill followed by a steal and basket by Dyaisha Fair and crucial free throws by Georgia Woolley down the stretch gave the Bulls their first victory in 10 days, and gets them back on track in the MAC.

“It’s great, we just had to come back together, find a way to stick together and stay together, and I think that’s what we did that game, and that’s what got us through it,” UB freshman Georgia Woolley said.

“We have one more player added, and her name is Saniaa Wilson, she’s from Rochester, and she absolutely is a special player and we’re glad she’s able to get out there and help us play,” UB head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. “Summer is able to play freer and doesn’t have to play as much to their best player, and is able to be free enough to get a rebound because she had enough energy.

“This conference, nobody is going to have a gimme game. This is a great conference. This is a conference that’s going to have two great teams get to the NCAA tournament, we hope that we’re one of them for sure, but it’s going to be a dogfight every night. Even though we had this many games in a row, it’s still going to be a dogfight every single game. We have a team that’s growing, a team that’s ready to get better, we had a lot of lessons we learned, some of them through losses, and now we have the feeling of what learning lessons through wins. I think we like this one a lot better,” Jack said.

In her first game for the Bulls, freshman Saniaa Wilson had a stellar outing, scoring 12 points and snagging seven rebounds and two blocks in her debut. Woolley led all scorers with a career-high 26 points along with seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and block.

“Honestly, it was very exciting. The moment Coach Jack put me in there was fun but I finally get to contribute to my teammates, be effective, and be out there with people I’m with every day,” UB freshman Saniaa Wilson said.

The Bulls are back on the road this week as they travel to take on Eastern Michigan on Wednesday night at 7 pm.