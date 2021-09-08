UB Women’s Soccer playing with a chip on their shoulder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The UB women’s soccer team has opened up the season with a 3-1 record, including a huge overtime comeback victory over Yale that really showed just how experienced this Bulls team is. With every starter back from the spring season, UB is playing with a vengeance right now.

“The first few weeks of preseason is really when we get to find our footing, see who works well in what areas, but we all came in with a chip on our shoulder from last spring,” UB senior Abbey Callaghan said. “I think we’re all just so anxious and ready to play that we came in, started playing really well together and clicked. It honestly clicked.”

After the 2021 spring season ended in bitter disappointment, the UB women’s soccer team is back out on the pitch, and are using the heartbreak from the spring as a motivating factor this fall.

“The spring season definitely didn’t end the way we expected it to, or the way we wanted it to, but whatever happened in the spring is in the past and we know that we can’t change it,” UB senior Marcy Barberic said. “We’re using what happened as motivation this fall. It kind of lit a fire under us.”

“Absolutely it’s a chip on our shoulder. I think the most important thing that the spring showed us is that you can’t take any of these moments for granted. You have to approach every single opportunity as a blessing,” UB Head Coach Shawn Burke said. “Everybody dealt with so much these last 18 months with COVID and quarantines and all the restrictions, and again to have it cut short in the way that it was, that still stings with these athletes. We try to tell them all the time to be so grateful of this opportunity and to take full advantage of every moment that you get.”

“We were really shortchanged to make up that game at Bowling Green. We were all really hopeful they were going to allow us to make that game up, but as soon as they didn’t, we just lost all sense of hope,” Callaghan said. We gathered together as a team, talked about this upcoming season, and how we need to take that approach to this game because last spring every game mattered. We have exhibition games before conference but we were all saying we need to play every game like it’s a game that counts. We have something to prove this year, so I’m excited.”

UB has three more non-conference games on the schedule. The Bulls take on crosstown rival Canisius on Thursday, then host Duquesne on Sunday