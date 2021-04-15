UB wraps up spring practice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The UB Bulls wrapped up their 15th and final spring practice on Wednesday. While the goal for spring is always to begin the position battles that will take place in the fall, this spring was especially important to continue building the championship mentality after coming off their second trip to the MAC Championship game in three seasons.

“First of all, I think it’s been a highly productive spring for us. I’m glad we got 15 in, as opposed to everything we went through last year. We had a chance to develop a lot of our younger players, that’s always the goal,” UB Head Coach Lance Leipold said. “We’re looking for some answers, moving some pieces around in the offensive line, we had some players that were out due to injury and other players still getting some work.

“We’re replacing players such as Jaret Patterson, Malcolm Koonce, Antonio Nunn, Kayode Awosika, we had to find some answers at tight end and get depth. Those were some of the tings we were able to address and I like where we’re at. All in all we stayed pretty healthy, so again it was a highly productive spring for us,” Leipold said.

Through spring ball, the Bulls have worked through battles at right tackle, cornerback, defensive end, and the now years-long quarterback battle between Matt Meyer and Kyle Vantrease.

“It’s a really great feeling. Last year was cut short due to Covid, so this year having a full spring, we were more locked in and able to complete the task at hand,” UB safety Tyrone Hill said.

We’ll see the Bulls back at UB Stadium in just a couple of months for fall camp, and we’ll see if they’ll be able to make it all the way back to the MAC Championship game, and hopefully this time, win it all.

That’s a goal that this team sets out every year, and it’s one that the Bulls are feeling like they’re ready to finally accomplish.

“It’s a common understanding that our goal is a MAC Championship, of course. It’s a common understanding that we want to win a bowl game. But I think that we’ve gotten to a point, mentally speaking, that we’re not focused on the outcome. We’re focused on the process,” UB offensive lineman Jake Fusak said.

“We’re focused on ‘hey my block isn’t that good, can you help me?’ We’re focused on this practice, not necessarily the end result. I’m seeing that mentality spread not just through our leadership, but to the players and the staff. I think that the mentality of coming in, trying to get better, not necessarily pursuing a goal is huge and will be very evident this season as far as how we’re handling each game and stuff like that.”