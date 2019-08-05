UB’s Cam Lewis looks to make impact at training camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When it comes to the Bills rookies, a lot of the eyes are on former UB quarterback Tyree Jackson. But, there’s another guy from UB trying to make it as an undrafted free agent, cornerback Cam Lewis.

“I think he’s done some really great things,” said head coach Sean McDermott.

“Everyone I’ve talked to throughout the evaluation process, being around UB’s program had nothing but positive things to say about Cam. Who he was as a young man, who he was as a player, his commitment to the team, his commitment to the program. I think we’ve seen early signs of that with us up to this point, and I think his best football is ahead of him.”

“I can play in the national football league,” emphasized Lewis.

“That’s the big thing. I can do anything you need me to do. I can play all special teams, all phases and just being able to help the team whenever they need it.”

As the only rookie corner, Lewis looks to some of the top guys in the room for advice.

“Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson, Tre’Davious White, those are the main guys I’ve been leaning on,” said the rookie. “They’ve been here for a couple years and they’ve given me the knowledge to do better every day.”

“At UB I played corner most of the time. Now I’ve moved inside, it’s a different type of technique you know blitz pass, all that type of good stuff. They’ve been helping me each day.”

Lewis added him and Jackson are really leaning on each other as they go through their first training camp together. The two are locker mates in the locker room.