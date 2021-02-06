UB’s early scoring leads to 24-point win over Miami-Ohio

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – U.B trailed in their game against Miami-Ohio for about 20 seconds. They were down 3-2 with around 18 minutes to go in the first half. From there they went on a pair of runs to not only gain the lead, but pull away from the RedHawks in the 88-64 win.

They first went on a 14-2 run after falling behind 3-2. That gave them a 16-5 lead less than five minutes into the contest. Later in the first half, they went on an 11-0 run to build an 18-point lead, 29-11. They led by as much as 21 in the opening half.

“We started to get a lot of runouts and then everybody just started to run and play our game,” redshirt junior forward Tra’von Fagan said. “So then once we broke that open a little bit more you can kind of feel them kind of like breaking and then we had to keep continuing to get bigger leads.”

They closed it out strong with a long three-point shot from Fagan from nearly half-court at the buzzer. The Bulls led 47-30 at the break.

“Loved their energy in the beginning of the game,” coach Jim Whitesell said. “Our bench was fantastic in terms of rallying behind the guys and we talked a lot about consistency with the guys, playing consistency.”

U.B. didn’t come out as strong in the second half. Miami outscored them in the first six minutes to close the gap to 10 points. That’s as close at the RedHawks would get, as the Bulls clamped down and pulled away again.

“It was nice having that great first half but the message in the locker room at halftime was we had to keep the same energy we had to keep on them,” freshman center David Skogman said. “Miami’s a great team, but basketball is a game of runs and we just knew we couldn’t let up.”

They pulled away from there, and grew their lead to as much as 28 in the second half, and picked up the 24-point win by a final score of 88-64.

Skogman and Jayvon Graves led the Bulls with 16 points. They had four players in double digits.

Now the Bulls move to 8-6 on the year, 6-4 in conference play and they welcome Western Michigan on Tuesday afternoon.