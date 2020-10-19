UB’s first two games to be nationally televised

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bulls first two games of the 2020 football season will both be nationally televised, the Mid-American Conference announced on Monday.

UB opens the season at Northern Illinois on Wednesday, November 4th, and that 7 pm game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Bulls are set to host Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday, November 10th in the second week of the shortened six game season. ESPN will broadcast the game, set for an 8 pm kickoff.

The game times and television selections for the final four games of the regular season will be determined at a later date.

No fans will be in attendance for any games at UB Stadium this season.