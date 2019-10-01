UB’s Myers misses practice due to injury

BUFFALO,N.Y. (WIVB) Quarterback Matt Myers did not practice on Tuesday due to an upper body injury but hasn’t been ruled out for Saturday game against Ohio. If he can’t play it will be Kyle Vantrease at quarterback. Vantrease lost the battle to be the starter in the preseason to Myers.

Head Coach Lance Leipold is confident if Myers can’t go Saturday, “the preparation is always there for guys, but obviously the reps aren’t always equal. He’s (Vantrease) going to make the most of his opportunity. If he’s the guy who gets the start, he played a lot Saturday, I know he’ll be fine.”

Vantrease’s teammates are equally confident in his ability. “We’re confident with who is back there. Kyle and Matt are similar. Kyle is a little more experienced. I think he knows the offense as well as Matt does”, said offensive lineman and West Seneca East grad Evin Ksiezarczyk.

Bulls wide receiver Antonio Nunn said, “they’re the next guy up. They have confidence from Coach Z (Zebrowski) and our offense. We all believe in our quarterbacks. Either guy who steps up will get the job done.”

UB has won 10 of their last 11 games at home. They’ll look to continue that trend in Saturday when they host Ohio University at 3:30pm.