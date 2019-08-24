UB’s O-line ready to pave way for success in 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – While the Bulls will have a new starter under center in quarterback Matt Myers, his transition to the college ranks will be made easier thanks to his protection up front.

UB returns four of their five starters on the offensive line, with only center James O’Hagan departing and currently battling for a roster spot with the New York Giants.

Last season, the Bulls O-line allowed just 15 sacks in 14 games — the 11th best in the Division I ranks. They’re hoping to continue that success this year.