UB’s Patterson named to Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson has been named to Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List. The Maxwell Football Club announced its watch list for the 84th Maxwell Award presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.



It’s another preseason honor for Patterson who was also named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List as well as a preseason All-America nod by both the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Athlon Sports.



Entering his junior season, Patterson is coming off a record-breaking campaign for the Bulls. He rushed for a single-season school record 1,799 yards and scored 19 rushing touchdowns, also a school record in 2019. An All-MAC First Team selection, Patterson led the Mid-American and ranked fifth in the nation in rushing last season. He was named the Walter Camp National Player of the Week after rushing for a single-game school record 298 yards and a MAC-record six touchdowns against Bowling Green on November 29. He rushed for 490 yards and 10 touchdowns over the final two games of the regular season.



In only two seasons, Patterson already ranks fifth in school history in career rushing yards with 2,812. His 33 career rushing touchdowns are only one shy of the school record. He is averaging 5.67 yards per career for his career.



The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.



Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 3, 2020, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 23, 2020. The winner of the 2020 Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 10, 2020. The formal presentations of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel &Casino Atlantic City on March 12, 2021.



Click here for the entire Maxwell Award Watch List.



UB Players on Preseason Watch Lists

Bednarik Award – Taylor Riggins

Doak Walker Award – Jaret Patterson, Kevin Marks Jr.

Jim Thorpe Award – Tyrone Hill

Outland Trophy – Kayode Awosika

Bronko Nagurski Trophy – Malcolm Koonce, Taylor Riggins

Wuerffel Trophy – Max Michel

Maxwell Award – Jaret Patterson