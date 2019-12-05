UB’s Sharpshooting Duo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The UB Women put together a phenomenal November, coming out of the first month of play with a 6-2 record.

The Bulls have been shooting exceptionally well so far this season, with two Bulls standing out ahead of the rest of the group. 354 of the 588 total points scored by UB this season have come from Dyaisha Fair and Theresa Onwuka.

“It’s always good to have a one-two punch on the team,” Dyaisha Fair said. “No matter who’s on the floor, if I’m on the floor with her or not, it’s always good to always have those players that you can count on them to get everyone involved.”

“If we keep doing that, we’re going to be just fine. It feels good to have that one-two punch instead of nobody or you’re always panicking, it’s always good to know that you have that.”

“Coach Jack is a great coach. She knows the players that she has, she knows the right plays to call for us. I think the coaching staff is doing a great job calling the right play to get us to score,” Theresa Onwuka said. “Mainly it’s all teamwork. When we say we’re not just out there doing it our own, it’s all teamwork. Our teammates are giving us the best screens and opening up the floor for us.”

“Elea Gaba, she’s a beast in the post, she’s drawing attention down there and that’s making another player free, so it’s all teamwork,” Onwuka said.

Coming into this season, the biggest question for the Bulls was how they would be as successful as teams past with such a young roster. That question is being answered as we speak.

“Of course, everyone says that we’re young, but that’s a time where we grow,” Fair said. “We have time to grow as one, we have time to build around each other and with each other, and we have just time.”

“Time is everything when you have it, and you need to use it wisely. With us being young, we have to use the time to just grow and build and become a unity as one. We’ll be fine.”

UB travels to take on St. Bonaventure on Saturday. Tip off is set for noon.