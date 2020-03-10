UB’s Troy Keller headed to Nationals as repeat MAC champ

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been a historic school year for UB Athletics in 2019-20, and on Sunday, senior wrestler Troy Keller added to the historic season by becoming the first wrestler in UB school history to repeat as the MAC Conference champion in the 165 lb weight class.

“Immediately when I won, I was just kind of relieved because I needed to win to get back to the national tournament, top two, so that was big,” Troy Keller said, “Just knowing I’m going to be at Nationals again then I can work for my main goal which is to become an All-American this year. It was just kind of relief for the first step in the process.”

“It’s always good, it’s good for the program when you can win at a high level, and right now the MAC Conference is arguably one of the toughest conferences in the country,” UB head wrestling coach John Stutzman said. “There’s 15 teams, and to come out on top of that along with the likes of Missouri, Old Dominion, Central Michigan, it’s just a testament to his work ethic and his commitment to the program.”

In his first year as a Bull last season, Keller went 19-8 overall and earned a 7-4 decision over Ohio’s Colt Yinger to win his first MAC title. In his first appearance at Nationals in 2019, he went 1-2.

“It’s been the goal for the whole year, last year I wanted to be the MAC champ, this year since the beginning of the year I said I’m going to do the same thing, become a MAC champ,” Keller said. “But we’re going to do bigger things this year in two weeks in Minneapolis, so that’s the end goal.”

Keller’s back-to-back MAC Championships notched the 20th and 21st conference titles in UB’s history. For a program that has seen success in the last two decades, the Bulls want to continue to take the next step as a program and see it’s wrestlers on top of bigger and better podiums.

“He’s one of the best ones to come through here in a long time,” Coach Stutzman said.” Being a two-time MAC champ in arguably one of the toughest conferences in the country, it just solidifies his work ethic and what he’s done for not only UB, but NCCC, Western New York, North Tonawanda, but we’re hoping to get him on the podium. I think he can do it, I think he believes it, and that’s the next step.”

“I think it’s good for definitely the program,” Keller said. “Kind of like my whole wrestling career has been local for my hometown, so I think it’s helping grow it because local people are following the local programs and everything.”

“I think at UB, it’s definitely building our wrestling program. Last year we had a good year, this year it’s not done yet, hopefully we’re going to get a better year than last year even, get some All-Americans, so that’s the plan.”

Troy will be joined by fellow teammate Derek Spann in the NCAA Championships. The tournament begins on March 19 in Minneapolis.