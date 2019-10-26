Live Now
Ullmark shutouts Red Wings in 2-0 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Linus Ullmark turned away all 35 shots he faced against the Red Wings to help get the Sabres bounce back and get back in the win column with a 2-0 win Friday night in Detroit.

With the victory Buffalo improves to 9-2-1 overall.

After a sluggish first period in which the Blue & Gold were credited with one scoring chance, Jake McCabe fired home his first goal of the season to break the scoreless stalemate in the second.

Sam Reinhart would add a power play goal, his fifth of the season, to extend the lead to 2-0 at the start of the third period.

Clinging to their two goal lead in the final minutes of regulation and with Detroit pressing to strike with a 6-on-4 opportunity, the Blue & Gold locked down on defense while Ullmark continued to stand tall in the crease to preserve the win.

